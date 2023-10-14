DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With a sound that reverberates between psych-noise and surf pop, The Leaning's music pays homage to the modern romantic songwriters and the eerie dawn of synth music. Led by Sam Jordan, an ex-ballet dancer, and Ez Stone, a tattoo artist, the pair met while
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.