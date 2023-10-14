Top track

The Leaning - Stranger

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Leaning plus Samuel Organ

Alphabet
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Leaning - Stranger
Got a code?

About

With a sound that reverberates between psych-noise and surf pop, The Leaning's music pays homage to the modern romantic songwriters and the eerie dawn of synth music. Led by Sam Jordan, an ex-ballet dancer, and Ez Stone, a tattoo artist, the pair met while Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Samuel Organ, The Leaning

Venue

Alphabet

11 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3FE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.