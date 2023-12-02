DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Ghent | Saturday

Ghent TBA
Sat, 2 Dec, 1:00 pm
DJBrussels
€41.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Next stop: Ghent. This December, we’ll be hopping over to the Belgian city with some of our brightest.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.

Venue

Ghent TBA

Ghent TBA
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.