Top track

Oumou Sangaré - Kounkoun - Pedro da Linha Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juju's Presents: Rook Records

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oumou Sangaré - Kounkoun - Pedro da Linha Remix
Got a code?

About

From Hackney Wick to Ely's Yard come record shop & DJ collective Rook Records, taking over the booth with everything from jazz and soul through to disco, house and world. Get ready for a genre-hopping journey on the dancefloor!

ABOUT ROOK RECORDS

Rook Re Read more

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.