BAM Reggae con Mas Jahma y Unruly Youth

Trash Can Music Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 12:00 am
DJMadrid
€5.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Vuelve el BAM a las noches Reggae de Madrid!

Para la primera fiesta de la temporada tendremos como invitado especial a Unruly Youth, desde Salamanca, quienes nos acompañarán para seguir celebrando su X aniversario tras sus recientes presentaciones en esc Read more

Organizado por Mas Jahma Promotions.

Venue

Trash Can Music Club

Calle del Cardenal Cisneros, 30, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

