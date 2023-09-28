DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Infierno

Teatro Magno
Thu, 28 Sept, 11:45 pm
GigsMadrid
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sex, Drugs & Music

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Infierno.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Teatro Magno

C. de Cedaceros, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.