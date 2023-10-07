Top track

Last Three Months A1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conform Records Party 03

The Garage Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Last Three Months A1
Got a code?

About

This is the third party of the Conform Records label, led by Gaetano Parisio, in which pure techno is the protagonist! On this occasion we are visited by Mark Broom, one of the best known stars of the scene. Gaetano himself and Victor Fernandez will be in Read more

Organizado por Musitech S.L..

Lineup

Mark Broom, Gaetano Parisio, Víctor Fernández

Venue

The Garage Club

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.