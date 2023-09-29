DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Purple Halo - In Celebration of Virgo

Hand of Glory
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

September 29th 9pm-late, Purple Halo returns to the Hand of Glory in Celebration of Virgo. Join us to experience non-ironic tech house and surrounding genres from residents Adam Heard and LT - with extra special guests Caitlin, Medium J & Cam Dales.

Jazz, Read more

Presented by Hand of Glory.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hand of Glory

240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.