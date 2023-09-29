DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
September 29th 9pm-late, Purple Halo returns to the Hand of Glory in Celebration of Virgo. Join us to experience non-ironic tech house and surrounding genres from residents Adam Heard and LT - with extra special guests Caitlin, Medium J & Cam Dales.

