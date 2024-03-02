Top track

Paul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gilla Band

The Cluny
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paul
Got a code?

About

Sonic brutalists GILLA BAND make their long-awaited Newcastle debut!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gilla Band

Venue

The Cluny

36 Lime Street, Newcastle NE1 2PQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.