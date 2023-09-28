Top track

Solange - F.U.B.U. (feat. The-Dream & BJ the Chicago Kid)

TLP Presents: Solange - ASATT

Looking Glass Cocktail Club
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
PlaybackLondon
About

©2023 TLP PRESENTS a guided listening experience of Solange's "A Seat at the Table"

This will be a seated event with sounds on the night from Bridget, AChibs, Veronique and more. The album will begin from 8pm sharp!

Note: artist will not be in attendance Read more

Presented by TLP Presents.

Lineup

Venue

Looking Glass Cocktail Club

49 Hackney Rd, London, London Borough of Hackney E2 7NX, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

