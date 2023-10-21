DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Da Dungeon

Silks Nightclub
Sat, 21 Oct, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Da Dungeon Ldn is back for a night of music & vibes

This is an 18+ event

Presented by DA DUNGEON LDN

Lineup

Venue

Silks Nightclub

177-181 Rushey Green, London SE6 4BD, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

