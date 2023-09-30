Top track

Free to Live in Colour

House Party

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 30 Sept, 12:00 pm
SocialLeeds
About

House Party / Saturday 30th September Free drink for the first 100 people down

Live music from Pixey, Charlotte Plank, Emmeline, Maisi, Rushbonds

DJs curated by LSRFM

Vintage clothing pop up from Blue Rinse

Pop up living room from Welcome

Nails and To Read more

Project House presents...

Lineup

2
Pixey, Charlotte Plank, Emmeline and 2 more

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm
1000 capacity

