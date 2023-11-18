Top track

Niagara - Quand la ville dort

Quand la ville dort / Nuit pop française

Supersonic
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50

Niagara - Quand la ville dort
About

Notre soirée French Pop est de retour!

Quand la ville dort, je laisse aller le sort, je n’ai aucun, je n’ai aucun remords. Paris nous appartiendra le temps de cette soirée, où nous rendrons hommage à nos chansons françaises libérées et originales. On dans Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

