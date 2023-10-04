DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doblando el Mapa

Sala Clamores
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22
Presentación del nuevo disco de Doblando el Mapa.

Años de conciertos y viajes, sumados a las experiencias vividas con músicos de toda la península, culminan en este nuevo trabajo discográfico, 10 sencillos, con temas de diferentes folklores y estilos, sel Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Doblando el Mapa

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

