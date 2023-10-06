DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats Homecoming: Cloonee

Vivid Music Hall
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsGainesville
$51.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Our biggest homecoming event EVER! Cloonee headlines Vivid Music Hall on Friday, October 6 presented by House Hats Collective.

Support - TBA.

Doors open at 9:00PM.

All sales final. No refunds granted.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by House Hats LLC.

Lineup

Cloonee

Venue

Vivid Music Hall

201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

