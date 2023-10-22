Top track

indieballroom volume III: PVA, Wiki, Hotline TNT

Rainbow Room
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade and Rockefeller Center present the third volume of the indieballroom concert series at the Rainbow Room on October 22nd, with doors at 7p.

indieballroom vol. III will feature performances from PVA (first NYC appearance!), Wiki, and Hotline TNT Read more

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Hotline TNT, Wiki, PVA

Venue

Rainbow Room

30 Rockefeller Plaza 65th Floor, New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

