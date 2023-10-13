DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mad Sin "13th Friday" Sala López, Zaragoza

Sala López
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La banda berlinesa de psychobilly, regresa a la Sala López el Viernes 13 de Octubre.

Apertura de puertas a las 19:00 y warm-up a cargo de Dj Elvis Vicious & Dj Oskar Munster

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Sala López.

Lineup

Mad Sin

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

