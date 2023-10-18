DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clinic x Italo Deep: Carlo Astuti

Station1640
Wed, 18 Oct, 10:00 pm
Clinic x Italo Deep: Carlo Astuti on Wednesday, Oct. 18th. Support by DZR, Dana Abbazova and Tarciana.

RSVP FREE Guest List (10-11 PM). Limited Availability.

Free before 11 PM. We recommend arriving by 10:45 PM.

2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Carlo Astuti

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.