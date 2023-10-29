DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dankie Sounds THRILLER IN 4K!

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 29 Oct, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IF YOU HAVEN'T BEEN TO A DANKIE SESSION YET... THIS IS THE ONE TO ATTEND ABEGGG !!! Come join us at THRILLER IN 4K Sunday 29th October @HEREATOUTERNET, #WEGODOALL

Dankie Sounds is BACK!! It's the sounds that's been very quickly winning the hearts of all m Read more

Presented by Dankie Sounds.

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.