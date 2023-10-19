DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House, Hip Hop, Tech House, Grime

Egg
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday 19th October will be a night of House, Hip Hop, RnB, Reggaeton & Grime supplying the grooves! You can claim a Free Ticket that grants you free entry before 1am, Entry after will be £10.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

