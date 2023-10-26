DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ye Vagabonds are brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn.
Alongside Lankum, Lisa O'Neill, John Francis Flynn and Landless they are at the forefront of a new Irish folk movement which emerged out of Dublin in the late 2010’s. Their music is defined by their
