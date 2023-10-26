Top track

Ye Vagabonds

Lending Room
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Ye Vagabonds are brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn.

Alongside Lankum, Lisa O'Neill, John Francis Flynn and Landless they are at the forefront of a new Irish folk movement which emerged out of Dublin in the late 2010’s. Their music is defined by their Read more

Brudenell Presents

Lineup

Ye Vagabonds

Venue

Lending Room

229 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS2 3AP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

