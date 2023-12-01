DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ted Rosenthal: George Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue at 100

The Century Room
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($20-$35 | 7pm & 9pm Shows)

Ted Rosenthal is one of the leading jazz pianist/composers of his generation. He actively tours worldwide with his trio, as a soloist, and has performed with many jazz greats, including Gerry Mulligan, Art Farmer, Phil Woods, B Read more

Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Ted Rosenthal

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

