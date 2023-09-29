Top track

Omar Souleyman - Warni Warni

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OMAR SOULEYMAN

FVTVR
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Omar Souleyman - Warni Warni
Got a code?

About

FVTVR accueille la légende de la technorientale, Omar Souleyman, le 29 septembre 2023. Véritable figure de l’électro-folk syrienne, Omar Souleyman débarque à FVTVR le temps d’une nuit rythmée sous les basses vibrantes de ses tracks.

Omar Souleyman, réputé Read more

Présenté par FVTVR.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Omar Souleyman

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.