bar italia: Live

Rough Trade East
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade East is excited to present a live performance from bar italia. This unique event celebrates the release of their new studio album 'The Twits', released via Matador.

All CD/LPs will be pre-signed by the band.

Tickets for this event also includ

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

bar italia

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

