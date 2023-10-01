Top track

Wizkid - Tease Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DLT Nigerian Independence Day

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wizkid - Tease Me
Got a code?

About

We’ve got something in store for you to kick off Q4 ! Over the years, we've seen incredible Nigerian artists, DJs and hosts grace our stage, so it felt right to celebrate Nigerian culture next month to mark the countries 63rd year of Independence! Join us Read more

Presented by DLT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DLT

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.