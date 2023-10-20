DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Propane Pres: Dim Flo, Aston Fennessy, Ethan Flint

Egg
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Propane Pres: DIM FLO, Aston Fennessy, Ethan Flint, GLOVA., Joe Bryan, Louie Irving

This is an 18+ event

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DIM FLO

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

