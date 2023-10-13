DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lovepet Horror is a Four-Piece Indie/Post-punk Band.
Hailing from Bristol (UK) and influenced by acts such as The Beatles, Joy Division, The Cure, Ist Ist, Arctic Monkeys and many more..
The lineup includes;
Scott Clark (Vocals and Songwriting) Morgan R
