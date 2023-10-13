Top track

Lovepet Horror - I, Hypocrite

TMN#3: Lovepet Horror + Viduals

Crofters Rights
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£7

About

Lovepet Horror is a Four-Piece Indie/Post-punk Band.

Hailing from Bristol (UK) and influenced by acts such as The Beatles, Joy Division, The Cure, Ist Ist, Arctic Monkeys and many more..

The lineup includes;

Scott Clark (Vocals and Songwriting) Morgan R Read more

Presented by Sunder.

Lineup

Lovepet Horror

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

