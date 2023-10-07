Top track

Elephant - Calling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elephant, Wolf & Moon, Mylar and The Mink

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elephant - Calling
Got a code?

About

Indie in Town is honoured to present another Dutch / English split bill, in collaboration with Dutch Music Export. Joining us on this line-up are Elephant, Wolf & Moon, Mylar and The Mink. Make sure to grab your free ticket ahead of time to ensure attendan Read more

Presented by Indie in Town.

Lineup

1
Elephant, Wolf & Moon, Mylar and 1 more

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.