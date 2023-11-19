Top track

Bre Kennedy Scream Over Everything Album Release

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bre Kennedy performs live at Tee Gee celebrating the release of her newest record Scream Over Everything via Nettwerk. Nico Franc opens the night + other special guests throughout the evening.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Nico Franc, Bre Kennedy

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

