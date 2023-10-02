Top track

The Hives - Tick Tick Boom

Dirty Mondays + The Hives After Party

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Mon, 2 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyMilano
About

Concerts + Party curated by Dirty Mondays, the most insane rock n roll party in Milan and Los Angeles.

Lineup:

The Hives After Party + Djset

Piqued Jacks

Mutonia

RUT!

Rawstrings

Opening at 9pm

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da DM Company Srl.

Lineup

Mutonia, Piqued Jacks

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

