Natural Selection Presents: Nooriyah - Middle of Everywhere Tour

Headrow House
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Natural Selection is back with the whirlwind that is Nooriyah to Headrow House for the very first time...

Unmistakably, Nooriyah has paved her own lane when it comes to dance music. Connecting dots between diverse global music cultures; Nooriyah has made Read more

Presented by Natural Selection.

Lineup

Nooriyah

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

