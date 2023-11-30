Top track

Huw & the Greater Good - Fratello

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Huw & The Graeter Good w/ Evie Eve & Deano

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Huw & the Greater Good - Fratello
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with Signature Brew Haggerston to welcome Huw & The Greater Good live on Thursday, 30th November.

HUW & THE GREATER GOOD -Huw & the Greater Good came together in 2020, bonded by a love of classic and contemporary...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

evie eve, Huw and The Greater Good

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.