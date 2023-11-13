DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YL Hooi + Silzedrek + Blevin Blectum

IKLECTIK
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
YL Hooi + Silzedrek + Blevin Blectum

Monday 13 November 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £13 adv / £16 otd

YL Hooi

YL Hooi is the project of Valya Ying-Li Hooi, inhabiting a subtle and mysterious r Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Blevin Blectum, Silzedrek, YL Hooi

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

