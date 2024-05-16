Top track

Antònia Font - Alegria

Concert Inaugural Antònia Font

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya
Thu, 16 May 2024, 7:00 pm
Si tens l'abonament de l'Embassa't 2024 et fem un 15% de descompte en l'entrada del concert inaugural. Visita https://concertinaugural.embassat.com per rebre el codi de descompte.

Els menors d'edat podran accedir al recinte del concert, quedant en tot cas Read more

Organitzat per Associació Juvenil Sabadell Sona Jove
Antònia Font

Amfiteatre del Parc Catalunya

Carrer Prat de la Riba, 104, 08206 Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain
