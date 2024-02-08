DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Culk: Generation Maximum Tour

Centralstation Darmstadt
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDarmstadt
€17.99
About

Ihr Sound hat sich vom Korsett der Schublade Post-Punk/Shoegaze gelöst und vermittelt gemeinsam mit den präzisen Songtexten eine große poetische Kraft.

Alle Altersgruppen

Präsentiert von Centralstation Darmstadt Veranstaltungs-GmbH.

Lineup

Culk

Venue

Centralstation Darmstadt

Im Carree, 64283 Darmstadt, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

