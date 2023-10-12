Top track

Ne'abel Nas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOAI's OLD MARKET: A Fusion of Sounds and Culture

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ne'abel Nas
Got a code?

About

An immersive experience bringing you the atmosphere of Lebanon's old markets with a unique playlist, fusing Arabic sounds with Afrobeats, dancehall, and Amapiano beats. a blend between the western sounds and middle-eastern culture.

This event is a celebra Read more

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

Loai

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.