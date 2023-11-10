Top track

Public Records Presents: Durations x Mule Musiq with Kuniuyki Takahasi (Newwave Project Live) + Superpitcher + Toshiya Kawasaki

Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KUNIYUKI TAKAHASHI + SUPERPITCHER + TOSHIYA KAWASAKI

This ticket does not guarantee access to Tim Hecker @ Pioneer Works

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Safe Space Policy:Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We reject all forms

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Kuniyuki Takahashi, Superpitcher

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

