DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El grupo pacense 'Senda' se ha convertido en la mejor banda que rinde tributo a Héroes del Silencio. Declarados fans de la banda zaragozana desde siempre, 'Senda' fue constituída a principios de 2007 por Alberto Benítez, vocalista y miembro esencial de la
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.