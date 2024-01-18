Top track

Abbath - To War

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbath + Toxic Holocaust + Hellripper

CCO La Rayonne
Thu, 18 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsLyon
€33.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Abbath - To War
Got a code?

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente

Figure emblématique du Black Metal norvégien, ABBATH sera de retour à Lyon jeudi 18 janvier 2024 dans la nouvelle salle de La Rayonne !

Cette affiche faisant honneur au Metal Extrême réun...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hellripper, Toxic Holocaust, Abbath

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.