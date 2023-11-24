DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maxo

El Club Detroit
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“I heard he don’t make no mistakes, I heard he don’t make none,” Maxo chants on “Nuri”, a

highlight from his forthcoming album EGHASOH (Even God Has a Sense of Humor). The

record, a tribute to the mercurial nature of life, finds the rapper born Maximilli...

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Maxo

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.