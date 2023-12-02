Top track

So Sorry

Skream (Open to Close)

Patterns
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Skream will be playing one of his very special Open to Close sets in our intimate basement this December. This will sell out so grab your tickets fast!

As one of the UK's best-loved selectors Skream has enjoyed the kind of consistency most DJs and produce

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Skream

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

