Terrianne at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free
Queen of gritty pop Terrianne is celebrating the release of her debut EP ‘Independent & Free’. With an all female powerhouse line up, her headline gig promises to be a night of girl power energy!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Official Shannon

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

