Supreme Standards: Respair, Ni Maxine & Rudi

Amazing Grace
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free
About

Ni Bio

Hailed a ‘Black Woman at The Forefront of the UK Jazz Scene’ (Black Ballad), Ni Maxine is a Neo-Jazz Singer-Songwriter; a Black British woman sparking intergenerational conversations for change, exploring themes of home, identity, self-esteem & bel...

Presented by Amazing Grace.

Lineup

Ni Maxine, Respair, Rudi Creswick

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

