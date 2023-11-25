DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MTAMB Presents: Friends From The East

Knockdown Center
25 Nov - 26 Nov
MTAMB Presents:

Friends From The East

Nov 25 + Nov 26

at Knockdown Center, NYC

Nov 25 Line up:

Friends from the East Presents:

Miserable Faith + Landlord's Cat

有朋自东方来: 痛仰，房东的猫

Nov 26th Line up:

Omnipotent Youth Society + Wu Tiao Ren

有朋自东方来: 万能青年旅...

Presented by Minty Boi.

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

