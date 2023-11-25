DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MTAMB Presents:
Friends From The East
Nov 25 + Nov 26
at Knockdown Center, NYC
Nov 25 Line up:
Friends from the East Presents:
Miserable Faith + Landlord's Cat
有朋自东方来: 痛仰，房东的猫
Nov 26th Line up:
Omnipotent Youth Society + Wu Tiao Ren
有朋自东方来: 万能青年旅...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.