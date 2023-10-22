DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ALL DAY DISCO
1:30pm-11.30pm
Sundays Oct 8th, 22nd & 29th || Nov 26th
Joining resident Spin Doctor are:
DJ Swerve
Dom Search (The Nextmen)
Johnny Reckless
Kyri R2
Miss Gower
Pete BBE
YamWho?
and more
FREE ENTRY
@ Juju’s Bar & Stage, Ely’s Yar
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.