DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Day Disco

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sun, 22 Oct, 1:30 pm
PartyLondon
Free

About

ALL DAY DISCO

1:30pm-11.30pm 

Sundays Oct 8th, 22nd & 29th || Nov 26th

Joining resident Spin Doctor are:

DJ Swerve

Dom Search (The Nextmen)

Johnny Reckless

Kyri R2

Miss Gower

Pete BBE

YamWho?

and more

FREE ENTRY

@ Juju’s Bar & Stage, Ely’s Yar Read more

Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
Lineup

1
Spin Doctor, DJ Swerve, Dom Search and 1 more

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open1:30 pm
350 capacity

