CIEL - Fine Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ciel

Supersonic
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

CIEL - Fine Everything
About

Pour les fans de Metric, Garbage et Wolf Alice

CIEL
(Grunge pop - Brighton, UK)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H. Ensuite ça sera premier arrivé = premier entré. Donc Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

CIEL

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

