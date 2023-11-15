Top track

Kissed by an Animal - Right Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kissed By An Animal, Rose Haze, War Honey, Onesie

Purgatory
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kissed by an Animal - Right Now
Got a code?

About

Rose Haze brings their "wild at heart and weird on top" tour to Brooklyn with a star-studded cast of local indie rockers

This is a 21+ e

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

1
Kissed By An Animal , Rose Haze, War Honey and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.