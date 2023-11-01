DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAZZMI: Sandro Gibellini Trio Cannonballmania

Bachelite cLab
Wed, 1 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JAZZMI Night & Day al Bachelite cLab

La musica del trio, composto da Sandro Gibellini alla chitarra, Andrea Candeloro all’organo e Valerio Abeni alla batteria, è un chiaro tributo ad uno dei più grandi sassofonisti di tutti i tempi: Julian “Cannonball” Ad Read more

Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Sandro Gibellini

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

