DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JAZZMI Night & Day al Bachelite cLab
La musica del trio, composto da Sandro Gibellini alla chitarra, Andrea Candeloro all’organo e Valerio Abeni alla batteria, è un chiaro tributo ad uno dei più grandi sassofonisti di tutti i tempi: Julian “Cannonball” Ad
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.