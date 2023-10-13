DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝟭𝟯.𝟭𝟬 Ritorna a grande richiesta 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗘
𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗷𝘀 | 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀 con 𝗟𝗔𝗣𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗜, 𝗟𝗔 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗢 , 𝗦𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗛 , 𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗔
𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘯𝘰 𝘥𝘪 𝘍𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘻𝘢 𝘭𝘢
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.