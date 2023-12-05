Top track

Strawberry Milkshake

SOFY

The Grace
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
£14.04

About

Live Nation Presents

SOFY

+ special guests

This is a 14+ event (under 16s with an an adult)

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

SOFY

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

