DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AQUARIUM HALLOWEEN PARTY
1500 privilégiés dans TOUT l'Aquarium de Paris transformé en club
Nuit d'Halloween d’exception dans un cadre féérique avec Aquariums géants sous le Trocadéro et face à la Tour Eiffel (10 000 poissons / 4 Millions de litre d’eau
